2 dead, 2 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99

Traffic enforcement is working a major fatality accident at 2920 and grand parkway 99 westbound. GP/99 is shut down in both directions traffic is being diverted to feeder roads. #hounews pic.twitter.com/DWGHzBdHoP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2018

Skyeye captured video of a devastating crash on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.

Two people are dead and two others have been taken to the hospital after a devastating crash on the Grand Parkway near FM 2920.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on the westbound lanes, but both sides of the Grand Parkway are shut down to traffic.At least one vehicle rolled over, and several others are left mangled or torn to pieces. A boat on a trailer is seen in the middle of the wreckage. Debris is scattered across all lanes.A Katy police officer told ABC13 Eyewitness News he was the first to arrive at the scene, and helped extract a man from a Ford F-150 that rolled over.The officer said the victim suffered head trauma in the crash, and was unable to move.Details of what happened are not yet clear.