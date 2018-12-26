HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Harris County constable deputies are working to clear a major crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in northwest Harris Co.
Authorities say the crash happened in the 11100 block of Veterans Memorial. Minor injuries have been reported.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: CONSTABLES ARE WORKING A MAJOR VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING AN OVERTURNED 18 WHEELER IN THE 11100 BLOCK OF VETERANS MEMORIAL. MINOR INJURIES REPORTED.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 27, 2018
NORTH AND SOUTH BOUND LANES ARE SHUT DOWN BY EMERGENCY CREWS. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/FO8PPGdum1
North and southbound lanes are shut down by emergency crews. Authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route, if possible.