#TRAFFIC ALERT: CONSTABLES ARE WORKING A MAJOR VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING AN OVERTURNED 18 WHEELER IN THE 11100 BLOCK OF VETERANS MEMORIAL. MINOR INJURIES REPORTED.



NORTH AND SOUTH BOUND LANES ARE SHUT DOWN BY EMERGENCY CREWS. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/FO8PPGdum1 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 27, 2018

Harris County constable deputies are working to clear a major crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in northwest Harris Co.Authorities say the crash happened in the 11100 block of Veterans Memorial. Minor injuries have been reported.North and southbound lanes are shut down by emergency crews. Authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route, if possible.