18-wheeler falls from overpass at US-290 and Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an 18-wheeler was rescued from his rig Thursday morning after the truck fell from an overpass in northwest Harris County.It happened some time before 6 a.m. on US-290 and Grand Parkway.Images captured by the Cy-Fair Fire Dept. showed crews pulling the driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.