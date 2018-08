More than a dozen injuries were reported after a school bus crash along the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill on Friday.The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Haddonfield-Berlin Road just before noon.Authorities say 16 people suffered minor injuries.The view from Chopper 6 showed the bus entirely off the road and on its side.A number of children wearing green t-shirts could be seen standing at the crash site.There was no word on a cause of this crash.