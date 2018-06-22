1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --We are following breaking news in Waller County, where authorities say one person is dead after a car fire on the Katy Freeway.
CONFIRMED: @TxDPS says one person died in vehicle fire. Sgt I spoke with is on his way here. Once he gets updates from investigators, he’ll fill ya in on what happened. #breaking #abc13 pic.twitter.com/mlaBoR2eZJ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 22, 2018
Authorities responded to reports of a car fire on the freeway around 5:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, officials say one person died in the fire. The identity of person has not been released.
Officials say an SUV appears to have crashed into the rear-end of an 18-wheeler, causing the SUV to burst into flames.
