1 person arrested after crash involving METRO Police car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO Police officers had a scare on Christmas night when a cruiser was banged up in a crash in Midtown.A METRO Police SUV and a Nissan collided at Elgin near Smith.A witness at the scene told ABC13 she saw one or two officers being treated."The officers got treated. They were in the back of the ambulance. They seemed to be okay," the witness recalled.She says the crash was so loud it woke her up in her nearby apartment.METRO has not released a statement on the conditions of those involved at this time.Houston police responded to the crash. They say one person was arrested but did not state what charges they are facing.The driver of the Nissan did not appear to be seriously hurt.We're still trying to confirm what led up to the crash and if alcohol was a factor.