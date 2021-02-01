1 killed, 1 critically injured in US-290 rollover crash

Crews responded a MVA w entrapment on US 290 near FM 1960 just before 3 a.m. Monday in Houston.



1 patient was extricated by fire crews and transported by @cyfairfd EMS in critical condition. A 2nd patient was pronounced deceased on-scene. @HCSOTexas is investigating.#hounews pic.twitter.com/gkJy4ooenA — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) February 1, 2021

@HCSO_5Patrol units responded to a Major accident at 20529 US 290. CyFair EMS confirmed one person deceased and one transported to local hospital in critical condition. Inbound US 290 lanes near Huffmeister Rd closed until at least 6:30 am. Expect traffic delays. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/F0wflodic5 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash on US-290 overnight left one person dead and another in critical condition.Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a major accident on US-290 eastbound near FM 1960 just before 3 a.m. Monday.An SUV rolled over in a crash. Cy-Fair fire crews had to work to get one passenger that was stuck in the vehicle out to safety.That patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Deputies say a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The inbound lanes of US-290 near Huffmeister Road will be closed until at least 6:30 a.m., deputies say.Traffic is being directed off the freeway at the West Road/N. Eldridge Parkway exit.