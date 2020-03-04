1 dead in Spur 330 crash

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died in a crash on Spur 330 early Wednesday, authorities said.It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Bayway and Thompson Road.It wasn't clear what exactly happened or the person's identity.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic slow-downs.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.