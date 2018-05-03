Later this year, crews will break ground on a brand new portion of the Grand Parkway, or Highway 99. It's a massive ring that spans seven counties, and almost six decades of planning, development, and construction. When it is finished, the 180-mile loop will connect the farthest outskirts of the Houston area, but at a cost.Today, about half of the loop is built and open to traffic. That portion extends between the US-59 South and US-59 North.The next step is to construct the 50 mile northeast segment, stretching from US-59 North near New Caney to I-10, east of Baytown.Plans call for one lane in each direction, widening out to two in some spots, with shoulders and tolls.TxDOT says the new northeast span of the Grand Parkway will cost about $10.87 to drive -- the same amount as the amount to drive the open portion between I-10 the Katy Freeway and US-59 the Eastex Freeway. Then tack on an extra $2.45 for the segment operated by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority. When you total it up, and that means you would spend nearly $25 to drive the whole open portion.Construction on the northeast side will begin later this year and is expected to wrap up in 2022.