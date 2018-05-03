TRAFFIC

When construction on Grand Parkway finishes, tolls will total nearly $25

EMBED </>More Videos

Toll charge sticker shock for Grand Parkway (KGO-TV)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Later this year, crews will break ground on a brand new portion of the Grand Parkway, or Highway 99. It's a massive ring that spans seven counties, and almost six decades of planning, development, and construction. When it is finished, the 180-mile loop will connect the farthest outskirts of the Houston area, but at a cost.

Today, about half of the loop is built and open to traffic. That portion extends between the US-59 South and US-59 North.

The next step is to construct the 50 mile northeast segment, stretching from US-59 North near New Caney to I-10, east of Baytown.

Plans call for one lane in each direction, widening out to two in some spots, with shoulders and tolls.

RELATED: Check your account: EZ TAG customers may have been charged by mistake

TxDOT says the new northeast span of the Grand Parkway will cost about $10.87 to drive -- the same amount as the amount to drive the open portion between I-10 the Katy Freeway and US-59 the Eastex Freeway. Then tack on an extra $2.45 for the segment operated by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority. When you total it up, and that means you would spend nearly $25 to drive the whole open portion.

Construction on the northeast side will begin later this year and is expected to wrap up in 2022.

RELATED: Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT to waive over $1 billion in toll road fees and fines

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictoll roaddrivingcommutingconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News