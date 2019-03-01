Traffic stop that killed Bellaire officer caught on dashcam

EMBED <>More Videos

The dashcam video shows the routine traffic stop that ended with the death of a Bellaire police officer more than six years ago.

Updated an hour ago
BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released dashcam video shows the routine traffic stop that ended with the death of a Bellaire police officer more than six years ago.

The video, which was shown during the trial of Harlem Lewis, shows Corporal Jimmy Norman pull him over on Christmas Eve 2012.

Lewis then takes off before stopping at the auto body shop owned by Terry Taylor. That's where you see Norman struggle to get Lewis out of his car.

Lewis later shot and killed both Norman and Taylor.

He has been on death row since August 2014.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
bellairedashcam videocaught on videoofficer killedpolice
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
Updated an hour ago
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Updated 13 minutes ago
Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found
Updated an hour ago
Community helps raise stolen funds for Heights HS dance team
Updated an hour ago
Scorpion pizza added to rodeo's food list
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming this fall
Case dismissed against teen accused of firing BB gun at man's car
Updated 3 hours ago
Show More
Houston Weather: Drying out but staying cold tonight
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating of elderly man
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court
Mugshots released of jewelry store smash-and-grab suspects
More TOP STORIES News