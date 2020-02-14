Another weekend of total closures on West Loop at 59

The closures will take place at night starting at 9 p.m. Friday, and reopen each morning at 5 a.m. on the following dates: Feb. 14-17, and Feb. 21-24.
Good news! The total closures for I-610 West Loop NB and SB at I-69 the next two weekends will be nightly only and not continuous. Closures will start Friday night at 9pm and the mainlanes will reopen each morning at 5am. Get the updated closure info at https://t.co/vTDCx3amkr. pic.twitter.com/BnJ4VxiGDp— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) February 12, 2020
Motorists traveling northbound on the Loop will be able to take the Westpark Drive exit and follow the frontage roads through the interchange to the next available on-ramp.
Motorists traveling southbound on the Loop will be directed to I-69 south, where they can exit at Chimney Rock, then take a U-turn to use the I-69 north mainlanes to I-610 southbound.
TxDOT also advises motorists find alternate routes to avoid the closures. Additional closures and detour information is available at Houston TranStar.
During these closures, crews will install bridge beams and other work to make way for a new connector ramp, one of several to be constructed during the $259 million project. Completion of the entire interchange is slated for 2024.
