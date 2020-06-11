Society

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth hosting voter registration drive today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper and community activist Trae the Truth is holding a voter registration drive today at the HCC Central Campus parking lot on Fannin.

The drive is a continuation of the call to action by Trae's "relief gang" in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Thousands of people have called for change over the last few weeks, now Trae says it's time to make that change happen at the ballot box.

Hundreds of people show up at city hall Wednesday demanding changes to the city budget to bring more accountability and training to the Houston Police Department.



Trae the Truth says if elected leaders will not make those changes, then they should be voted out, and says the only way to do that is to register to vote.

In an Instagram post, he said he's decided to put actions in place, and the voter registration drive is a way to impact local races and bring about change.



The voter registration drive begins at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m. at the HCC Central Campus parking lot located at 3501 Fannin St.

Trae noted in his Instagram post that felons can also register to vote as long as they are not on parole or probation.

