Trae Tha Truth visits Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes in hospital

Trae Tha Truth urges public to donate to Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth visited the man who was shot in the head on Facebook Live, and urged the public to donate to his recovery fund.

Trae posted video on Facebook saying that Devyn Holmes is alive and doing well. He also asked people to help donate to Holme's GoFundMe.

Holmes was shot on Easter Sunday while he was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

Since then, Holmes' family has been sharing health updates about his progress.

On May 3, his family said that Holmes had an emergency procedure because fluid began to build up. He made it through that procedure successfully and is still physically responsive.

Prior to that update, Holmes' family reported that he whispered the word "alright" in response to someone telling him something. That was his first time speaking in more than a month.
A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $40,000 to help pay for Holmes' medical expenses and future care.

"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.
Along with following Devyn's recovery online and leaving well wishes, you can show support in other ways.

You can buy a bracelet on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page. The bands are $5.

