Trae Tha Truth gives 11-member family dozens of gifts after fire

The 11-member family was displaced after a recent fire caused damage to their home on Dec. 6.
Eight children, ages five to 14, three adults, and two dogs have all relocated just weeks away from Christmas.
But have no fear, Trae Tha Truth is here!
The Houston rapper, famously known for responding when families across the city fall on hard times, came through and surprised the eight children with dozens of gifts including toys, gift cards, and a stereo.
No one was home when the fire broke out, but the family's presents were among the items destroyed
Coincidentally, Trae heard about the incident on the same day he was holding a community toy drive.
Officials believe the fire was caused by an unattended stove that was left on.
To help with other expenses the family may need, please visit GoFundMe.com