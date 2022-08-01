MLB Trade Deadline: Astros get Trey Mancini, send Jose Siri to Rays in 3-team swap, ESPN reports

Houston is also getting pitcher Jayden Murray from the Tampa Bay Rays.

ABC 13 sports director Greg Bailey and anchor Jonathan Bruce take stock of the Astros at the All-Star break.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have acquired first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles as part of a three-team trade that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The video is from a preview of the Astros' second half of the 2022 season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Astros outfielder Jose Siri is being sent to the Rays as part of the complex deal.

In all, Houston gets the 30-year-old Mancini from Baltimore and right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay. The Orioles get the Astros' farm-system pitcher Chayce McDermott and Rays' right-handed hurler Seth Johnson. Siri is the lone asset sent to Tampa Bay.

Mancini is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs this season, his sixth with the Orioles (51-51), who have surprised this season and are just three games out of the American League's final wild-card spot entering Monday's games.

Mancini has been a bright spot as the Orioles have gone through a difficult rebuild. He earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the American League last year after missing the 2020 season to be treated for Stage 3 colon cancer.

He joins an already formidable lineup for the Astros (67-36), who are atop the AL West standings.

Mancini has a .270 average, 117 home runs and 350 RBIs in 701 career games.

Mancini, a Notre Dame product, is a free agent after this season.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.