TPC plant explosion: Blast at Port Neches refinery plant shatters windows, knocks down ceilings at nearby homes | VIDEO

By
PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Passing drivers saw a massive ball of light and ceilings collapsed at nearby homes after the refinery explosion in Port Neches, East Texas, that injured three Wednesday morning.

The TPC plant exploded around 1 a.m. off Highway 366 near Merriman, about 95 miles east of Houston.

As an evacuation order was underway, nearby residents and drivers captured horrifying images of the explosion and damage it left behind.

Reports suggest windows were blown out in homes up to 10 miles away from the plant, and smoke could be seen as far away as the Louisiana state line.

Watch: Video shows damage inside homes from plant explosion
EMBED More News Videos

People living near the TPC plant shared images of their damaged homes following the explosion.



"The shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball," @InventTrey posted on Twitter.



In one video taken by a nearby driver, the explosion looks like a pulsating mass of light before flames can be seen spewing from the plant.



Others captured frightening images of damage.





"TPC 1, my house 0," @MikeTobiasPhoto posted to Twitter with pictures of a collapsed ceiling.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosiontexas news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Passengers safe after bus crash knocks down live power lines
ABC13's Morning News
Two storm systems impact Houston over the next four days
Man convicted of Montrose murder released from prison
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Man looking for good Samaritans who saved him from accident
Thieves tear hole in gun store after smash-and-grab break-in
Digital Deal of the Day
4 simple ways to spot fake reviews for online products
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy
More TOP STORIES News