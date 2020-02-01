HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popcorn machine caught on fire at the Toyota Center and it was all caught on video.
The 15-second clip was uploaded to Twitter Friday night by a fan.
The video shows a small fire ripping through a popcorn stand on what appears to be the first floor of the Toyota Center.
It's unclear what started the fire.
ABC13 reached out to a spokesperson for the Rockets, but has not received a response.
VIDEO: Popcorn machine catches fire at Toyota Center
