A felony suspect's escape from the cops was thwarted by, of all things, Florida's infamous toxic algae bloom.A suspect who tried to flee from police into a Florida canal ended up being taken down by toxic algae in the water."Help!"It started when Cape Coral police conducted a traffic stop and the driver fled on foot."We got a runner! Stop!"The man jumped into a nearby canal in an attempt to escape. But toxic algae blooms in the canal turned the pursuit into a rescue operation."Help me! Help me!"The suspect began pleading for help after ingesting the foul water."I'm dying!"Officers waited as the man waded back out, covered in the ooze.He was arrested, hosed off and taken to a hospital to be checked out.The man was later charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He has not yet entered a plea.