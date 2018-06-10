Tow truck driver killed while responding to another crash in League City

EMBED </>More Videos

A tow truck driver was killed early Saturday as he was responding to a wreck on FM 646 and Avenue G in League City. (KTRK)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
League City police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a tow truck operator on FM 646 and Avenue G.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the operator was responding to a crash. As the operator was loading the disabled vehicle onto the wrecker, another driver crashed into the operator and killed him.

Family members confirmed that the victim in the crash is 26-year-old Paul Taylor Jr.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, police say that particular stretch of road is dark and the driver may not have seen the tow truck. Right now, they do not believe alcohol played a role in the accident.

EMBED More News Videos

Family remembers tow truck driver killed while responding to crash.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashman killedtow truckLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News