Tow truck driver charged after grandfather killed during repo operation in SW Houston

Alberto Nduli, 68, died an hour ago when he was hit by a vehicle in the middle of S.Gessner. His wife gave us this picture. Alberto was Congolese, living in Houston for close to two decades. He was a security guard, father to 7 and grandfather. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/GYq4UT41Bc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tow truck driver has been arrested and charged after a man died while trying to stop the driver from repossessing his SUV in southwest Houston.Police say 33-year-old Oscar Harrison was charged with failure to stop and render aid.The accident happened on S. Gessner at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday.His family tells ABC13 Eyewitness News the victim was 68-year-old Alberto Nduli.A relative says a neighbor had knocked on the family's door and told them a wrecker was towing their SUV."They were inside the home, the neighbor just saw the wrecker came to tow the car," said Patricia Malewo, Nduli's sister-in-law. "They come to my sister's house and knock on the door, and they say, 'Something happened to your car.'"Nduli reportedly confronted Harrison and tried to prevent him from taking the vehicle. Police say he jumped on top of the SUV, and Harrison continued down the street.Nduli eventually fell off and hit his head on the concrete.Harrison reportedly dropped off the SUV at a storage lot before returning to the scene."He left the scene by his own admission," said Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare. "He knew there was an altercation, he knew the owner of the vehicle was there, was involved in a crash."Family members say Nduli was working as a security guard and had lived in the U.S. for close to two decades.Nduli was a husband, father to seven children and a grandfather, according to relatives.They say he had actually paid off the car, but then took out a title loan.Financial experts say title loans operate very similarly to payday loans. They offer quick cash, but have very high interest rates. Oftentimes, a borrower's car could get repossessed if they are late on just one payment.