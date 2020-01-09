Dramatic body cam video shows officer save man's life with tourniquet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office released dramatic body camera footage of a December 30 shooting.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the video shows how tourniquets can prove lifesaving during shootings. He praised Deputy Donnie Landry for his quick thinking.He said Landry's decision to apply the tourniquet saved a man's life."The 19-year-old man later told investigators that he felt himself losing consciousness and feared he would die," said Gonzalez. "It's an investment that saves lives."Sheriff Gonzalez said last year they started training deputies on how to apply tourniquets.Deputy Landry is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. He's been with the Sheriff's Office for three years and was recently assigned to patrol."I love my job. It's the best job in the world," said Deputy Landry. "It's never the same thing. It's always a new experience. You get to help and save the community."