Tourists injured in ceiling collapse at Chinese attraction

Visitors to a Chinese tourist attraction were injured when a ceiling collapsed on top of them. (KTRK)

At least nine people were injured and taken to the hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a popular Chinese tourist destination.

The heart-pounding moments were captured on surveillance camera inside the popular scenic spot.

Dozens of people were trapped underneath the debris as they were coming down an escalator on Saturday.

Bystanders rushed to the help those people who were trapped when the ceiling suddenly gave way.

It is still not clear what caused the ceiling to collapse.
