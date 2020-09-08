Stolen rescue tortoise returned to Bayou Wildlife Zoo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5322599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 16-year-old turtle is missing after court documents say a man stole it from the zoo, and then kept the reptile in a bathtub at his apartment.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old tortoise reported stolen by zoo owners is back at home after a one-day sojourn with thieves.The reptile, named Sheldon, was found in a box by the entrance of the Bayou Wildlife Zoo in Alvin around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by maintenance workers.Surveillance video from the zoo Sunday showed a man and a teenage boy grab Sheldon through a fence while a woman kept lookout during business hours."We're trying to give them a chance, just to do what's right, before we press charges," zoo owner Dana King said on Monday.The zoo, a family operation owned by King and her parents, had opened the tortoise enclosure for the first time on Sunday, the day Sheldon was taken."They brought them in, we had them maybe 10 minutes, and according to the cameras, there was a group that put their hand under the fence and took one of them," King recalled.The King family purchased the 88-acre zoo with more than 200 animals in March."We bought it, had it a week, and then COVID-19 happened," King said.They were shut down for more than two months.King held off on releasing the surveillance video to police and offered the group a chance to return Sheldon, which appears to have worked.