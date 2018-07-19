BUILDING FIRE

Tortilla chips at Austin spontaneously combust twice in 3 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Tortilla chips at Austin factory erupt in flames twice in 3 days (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Austin Fire Department says firefighters were called to a chip factory two times after the spontaneous combustion of tortilla chips.


Officials say the incident happened on July 12 when the factory was allegedly trying to explore a new way to handle the waste from the chips. The method didn't work out so well.

Authorities say the fire was confined to the exterior of the building and to multiple pallets of food waste, but large cardboard boxes continued to ignite while they were on scene.

In addition, additional boxes of the same food waste spontaneously combusted three days later.

Crews were able to drown all of the other crates that didn't burn to further eliminate any more risks.

Authorities say there were no damages in either case since the fires were on the outside of the building and involved only food waste.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firechipsfirefightersfireAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING FIRE
Mikki's Café temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire
Fire at Houston taqueria sends customers running for their lives
1 injured when trailer erupts in flames at recycling center
'The house is rattling': Neighbors shaken by 4-alarm fire
More building fire
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News