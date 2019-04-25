2 killed when tornado slams Louisiana city, causes damages at university

RUSTON, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Two people were killed when a tornado slammed Ruston, Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Thursday morning.

Ruston is about an hour east of Shreveport.



Edwards warned that the storms are not over and people across the state should continue to monitor the weather.

The deadly storm left behind a trail of damage at Louisiana Tech University, also in Ruston. Photos show fallen trees on top of cars, and awnings, canopies and signage strewn on the ground.

No injuries have been reported on campus.



Related topics:
texas newsweathertornadostorm damage
