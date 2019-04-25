2 killed when tornado slams Louisiana city, causes damages at university

Ruston is about an hour east of Shreveport.
The teams @GOHSEP, @LAStatePolice and @LANationalGuard are assisting local responders following a tornado in Ruston this morning that has killed two people. Our prayers are with the people of Ruston today.— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 25, 2019
Edwards warned that the storms are not over and people across the state should continue to monitor the weather.
The deadly storm left behind a trail of damage at Louisiana Tech University, also in Ruston. Photos show fallen trees on top of cars, and awnings, canopies and signage strewn on the ground.
No injuries have been reported on campus.
