A tornado touched down in Crosby, but went undetected

A tornado touched down in Crosby, but went undetected

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A brief tornado touched down in Crosby Thursday morning, but it went undetected to many meteorologists.

It happened around 11 a.m. and touched down near Krenek Road, just east of Crosby High School.

Weather reports show there was a small rotation appearing on radar at the time. It appeared to look like an ordinary shower as it was pushing through.



Typically, funnel clouds in small showers like these are produced whenever tropical moisture is around. Though they rarely touch down, if they do, it's often short-lived.

Meanwhile, photos posted by a resident on Twitter showed heavy damage to a home.





No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, ABC13 spoke with residents in Tarkington, a community located near Cleveland, Texas, after a storm caused damage to families' homes and vehicles.

Darren Wolf, a homeowner who had a tree land on his roof, says he was settling in from work when the tornado passed through on Tuesday. Another homeowner, J.W. Zlomke, said this Tuesday's storm had all the makings of a tornado.

"The way the trees were snapping off, you could see the tops of them just coming off. I knew it was a tornado," Zlomke said. "And then there's like four big trees in the backyard that fell all within 30 seconds. I didn't know which way to go, it was crazy."

Neighbors in Liberty County explain in great detail the moment severe weather began knocking on their doors and knocking down their trees.



