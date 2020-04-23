Weather

Drone video shows the jaw-dropping tornado destruction

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive tornado that traveled for approximately 140 miles across two states Wednesday killed at least three people, injured around two dozen, and left hundreds of homes in shambles.

Drone video shows what may have been the worst of the damage around the city of Onalaska on Lake Livingston in Polk County.

The tornado appeared to first touch down in northern Walker County and travel east through Polk, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties before continuing into western Louisiana.

The tornado that appeared to touch down north of Huntsville moved over approximately 140 miles into Louisiana before dissipating.
Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy declared a disaster after areas from Lake Livingston to the eastern border of US 190 were impacted.

