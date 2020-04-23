Drone video shows the jaw-dropping tornado destruction

Drone video shows what may have been the worst of the damage around the city of Onalaska on Lake Livingston in Polk County.
The tornado appeared to first touch down in northern Walker County and travel east through Polk, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties before continuing into western Louisiana.
Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy declared a disaster after areas from Lake Livingston to the eastern border of US 190 were impacted.
