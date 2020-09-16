Torchy's Tacos famous Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce now available at Whole Foods

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6425062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch heartwarming story of how a daughter's tweet saved her dad's taco truck business.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Torchy's Tacos fans, we've got great news for you!The Austin-based Taco shop made the big announcement Tuesday that its famous Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce are now available at Whole Foods.The "damn good" Torchy's staples are available now at 40 Whole Foods locations Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.The Green Chile Queso is available for $7.99 for an 11.5-ounce jar and can be found in the refrigerated section at Whole Foods. The Diablo Sauce is $9.99 for a 6.7-ounce bottle and is located in the hot sauce aisle."To see our Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce hit the shelves at Whole Foods, another hometown Austin brand, is incredibly exciting, and we can't wait for fans to enjoy at home," said founder Mike Rypka.