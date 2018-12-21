Top Stories of 2018 on ABC13.com

ABC13's most viewed stories of 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC13.com

TOP 13 NEWS STORIES OF 2018
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Woman's outburst on Spirit flight from Houston stuns passengers
JAIL FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING?: Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Man shot on Facebook Live breathing completely on his own and following commands, family says
Chris Watts reportedly confessed to killing pregnant mother and their 2 daughters in Colorado, authorities say
Galveston clear water
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name, posts boarding pass on social media
THE DUST IS BACK! More African dust blows over Houston
Mother of toddler dumped on Spring door step sharing her side of what happened
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Willie Nelson attacked by fans online over upcoming Beto O'Rourke rally appearance in Austin
Elementary school sends warning about "necking" game

TOP 5 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
'I want visitation:' Siblings separated after mother's death fight to stay together
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife at Georgia middle school: Principal
'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words
YouTube star accused of beating and choking girlfriend in Houston
23 French bulldog puppies that man intended to sell in Houston arrive in Chicago for rehab

TOP 5 VIDEOS:
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
Who is the woman who lost it during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Young Astros fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game
Texas mom spanks teen son with her belt after he took off in her BMW
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate

TOP 5 MOST-SEARCHED STORIES
'Pure poison' - Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
New tax scam deposits refund in your account
Panama City Beach building partially collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Woman accused of shooting man on Facebook Live appears in court
Dimitrios Pagourtzis: What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
