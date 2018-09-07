Pictures are an important addition to any dating profile, but now, your occupation is just as helpful in getting the most "swipe-rights".
Tinder, which launched in 2012, has revolutionized online dating, making meeting people in your area easier and quicker than ever.
"I think the thing that has shocked me is that when it comes to establishing an initial impression, there's a very finite set of things we look at to decide whether we want to have a conversation with someone," Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Business Insider. "How you look - and what that says about your personality - common connections, career, education. Ninety percent of it comes down to that."
Tinder released their annual list of the most "swiped-right" jobs in the US, which indicates what specific careers people look for in a match. The list was compiled based on the occupations of US-based profiles that have received the highest ratio of right swipes in 2018.
For women, the top five potential spouses were those who were registered nurses, dentists, photographers, college or grad students and pharmacists.
Men's preferences varied a little bit, as their top five included interior designers, pilots, physician's assistants, lawyers, and those who worked in PR and communications.
Guadalupe Villarreal
