Chevrolet trucks - 220

Ford trucks - 139

GMC trucks - 57

Chevy cars - 52

Dodge trucks - 45

Toyota cars - 39

Nissan cars - 33

Honda cars - 27

Ford cars - 24

Toyota trucks - 24

Dodge cars - 21

Police released a list of the top 10 makes of vehicles reported stolen in Houston during the month of June.HPD lists the makes of vehicles and the number of thefts in order: