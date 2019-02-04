Houston mayoral hopeful Tony Buzbee victim of million-dollar heist

Prominent attorney and mayoral hopeful, Tony Buzbee, victim of River Oaks burglary.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston mayoral hopeful Tony Buzbee says he pulled a handgun on a burglar who eventually made off with artwork and other valuables worth millions from his River Oaks mansion Monday morning.

According to the prominent attorney, the burglary took place as he slept inside of his gated estate at the corner of River Oaks Boulevard and Del Monte, in Houston's most exclusive neighborhood.

Buzbee said he woke up to see a man trying to take a motorcycle in his garage.

The burglar also walked through the downstairs portion of his home and stole a number of items, according to Buzbee.

Buzbee said he and his two kids were upstairs. At one point, he pulled a handgun on the suspect, but the gun misfired.

Buzbee said the suspect and possibly one more person then took off. Several artworks hanging on his walls, expensive watches, and computer equipment were taken.

A preliminary report by Houston police report stated the loss of property is valued at several million dollars.

Buzbee said the suspects somehow got inside his home through the garage door and then escaped through a rarely used side door.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video. No arrests have been made.

