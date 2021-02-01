tony bennett

Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

The singer's wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures "increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness."

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett's chart-topping career spans seven decades. "He's not the old Tony anymore," his wife, Susan, told the magazine. "But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on "MTV Unplugged." He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohealthtony bennettalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TONY BENNETT
Justin Anderson fractures finger
Tony Bennett gets 7-year deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tom Koch will anchor his final newscast in May
New study analyzes cause of 'historic' nationwide uptick in crime
Baby fights for his life while battling deadly medical disorder
Cool and sunny Monday
Tilman Fertitta takes Landry's Inc. and Golden Nugget Casino public
Fugitive wanted for torturing children in SW Houston
Man killed at tire shop after arguing with shooter, police say
Show More
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site after traffic backup
Missing 75-year-old Rosenberg man found dead in river
FBISD campuses make classroom changes amid pandemic
Fort Bend to debut COVID-19 vaccine app today
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
More TOP STORIES News