Coronavirus

Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, "We send our love to his family during this most difficult time."

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.



DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Oh, What a Night."

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which opened in 2005, tells the story of the band. The musical eventually won a Tony award for best musical, a Grammy Award for best cast album, and was made into a feature film.

RELATED: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with COVID-19, and messages of support are pouring in from around the world.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthnew jerseymedicalcelebrity deathscoronavirusmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
CMA Foundation works to ensure music education available to all
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 63 stores this year
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta weakens, but flood threat remains for Houston area
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Hwy 288 closed due to Beta flooding
Giant tree falls smashes single mom's only car
35 adults in unlicensed group home found without food
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Here's how Houston looks after hours of downpours
Floating ant piles spotted at League City park
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 63 stores this year
Why this mom was less than impressed at gender reveal
Woman who flooded during Harvey takes Beta's rain in stride
More TOP STORIES News