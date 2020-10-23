Deputies looking for missing 73-year-old Tomball woman with cognitive impairment

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 73-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

Susan Edmondson was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of River Vine Court in Tomball.

She was driving a gray 2013 Honda CRV with Texas license plate CDK3698.

Authorities say she has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

She is 5'7", 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may have been wearing a white or pink shirt and khaki capris.

Officials believe Edmondson's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

