This school district is paying staff a bonus during the pandemic

All full-time staff in Tomball ISD will receive a one-time retention bonus for work done during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an amended motion approved by the district's board of trustees at a Nov. 10 board meeting.According to the motion, all TISD full-time employees exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act will receive a bonus of $600, while all full-time, non-exempt employees will receive a $200 bonus."We wanted to show our sincere appreciation to our employees in Tomball ISD for their commitment to high-quality instruction and adapting to the uncertainties that we have been faced with during the 2020-2021 school year," Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora said in a statement. "I'm thankful that we have such an exceptional school board that supported this request from the very beginning."The motion was amended from its original item of a $400 retention bonus for district staff members."It's the right thing to do to ... give our staff a pat on the back," trustee John McStravick said in a Nov. 9 workshop meeting. "We're trying to do what we can in still a very fiscally sound manner to recognize everyone on staff, not just our teachers, ... but our administrators in the central office, ancillary-everybody, including the superintendent."