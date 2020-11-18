community impact newspaper

This school district is paying staff a bonus during the pandemic

By Adriana Rezal
All full-time staff in Tomball ISD will receive a one-time retention bonus for work done during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an amended motion approved by the district's board of trustees at a Nov. 10 board meeting.

According to the motion, all TISD full-time employees exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act will receive a bonus of $600, while all full-time, non-exempt employees will receive a $200 bonus.

"We wanted to show our sincere appreciation to our employees in Tomball ISD for their commitment to high-quality instruction and adapting to the uncertainties that we have been faced with during the 2020-2021 school year," Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora said in a statement. "I'm thankful that we have such an exceptional school board that supported this request from the very beginning."

The motion was amended from its original item of a $400 retention bonus for district staff members.

"It's the right thing to do to ... give our staff a pat on the back," trustee John McStravick said in a Nov. 9 workshop meeting. "We're trying to do what we can in still a very fiscally sound manner to recognize everyone on staff, not just our teachers, ... but our administrators in the central office, ancillary-everybody, including the superintendent."

