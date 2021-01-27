Pets & Animals

Steers, swine and livestreams: Tomball ISD 45th annual FFA Project Show limits in-person attendance, offers virtual option

TOMBALL, Texas -- Tomball ISD will hold its 45th annual Future Farmers of America Project Show from Jan. 27-30 at Tomball High School, although in-person attendance to the show will be limited to exhibitors and their families as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Karla Sandoval, TISD director of career and technical education, this year's project show will look a little different than last year, as in-person seating capacity has been reduced, the silent auction has been canceled and fewer animals are being shown.

"We knew that (COVID-19) would require us to adjust our traditional project show schedule, but we are so pleased that we were able to develop a plan that provides our students with the opportunity to compete and show-off their hard work and dedication to their animals," Sandoval said in an emailed statement.

Despite the changes, Sandoval said supporters can still catch a livestream of the event online.

"Our show will not be open to the public, but will be live-streamed so that the community can still join in with us," Sandoval said.

Buyer registration for the live auction event begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 30, and the auction begins at 2 pm. In-person buyers attending the show must wear a facial covering.

The show's schedule is as follows.

Wednesday, Jan. 27



  • Rabbit show, 11 a.m.
  • Broiler show, 1 p.m.
  • Turkey show, immediately following broiler show


Thursday, Jan. 28



  • Goat show, noon
  • Lamb show, 2 p.m.


Friday, Jan. 29



  • Steer show, noon

  • Swine show, 3 p.m.


Saturday, Jan. 30



  • Buckle and trophy presentation, 12:30 p.m.
  • Live auction, 2 p.m.
