Steers, swine and livestreams: Tomball ISD 45th annual FFA Project Show limits in-person attendance, offers virtual option

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Rabbit show, 11 a.m.

Broiler show, 1 p.m.

Turkey show, immediately following broiler show

Thursday, Jan. 28

Goat show, noon

Lamb show, 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Steer show, noon

Swine show, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Buckle and trophy presentation, 12:30 p.m.

Live auction, 2 p.m.

TOMBALL, Texas -- Tomball ISD will hold its 45th annual Future Farmers of America Project Show from Jan. 27-30 at Tomball High School, although in-person attendance to the show will be limited to exhibitors and their families as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.According to Karla Sandoval, TISD director of career and technical education, this year's project show will look a little different than last year, as in-person seating capacity has been reduced, the silent auction has been canceled and fewer animals are being shown."We knew that (COVID-19) would require us to adjust our traditional project show schedule, but we are so pleased that we were able to develop a plan that provides our students with the opportunity to compete and show-off their hard work and dedication to their animals," Sandoval said in an emailed statement.Despite the changes, Sandoval said supporters can still catch a livestream of the event online."Our show will not be open to the public, but will be live-streamed so that the community can still join in with us," Sandoval said.Buyer registration for the live auction event begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 30, and the auction begins at 2 pm. In-person buyers attending the show must wear a facial covering.The show's schedule is as follows.