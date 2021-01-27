Steers, swine and livestreams: Tomball ISD 45th annual FFA Project Show limits in-person attendance, offers virtual option

According to Karla Sandoval, TISD director of career and technical education, this year's project show will look a little different than last year, as in-person seating capacity has been reduced, the silent auction has been canceled and fewer animals are being shown.
"We knew that (COVID-19) would require us to adjust our traditional project show schedule, but we are so pleased that we were able to develop a plan that provides our students with the opportunity to compete and show-off their hard work and dedication to their animals," Sandoval said in an emailed statement.
Despite the changes, Sandoval said supporters can still catch a livestream of the event online.
"Our show will not be open to the public, but will be live-streamed so that the community can still join in with us," Sandoval said.
Buyer registration for the live auction event begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 30, and the auction begins at 2 pm. In-person buyers attending the show must wear a facial covering.
The show's schedule is as follows.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Rabbit show, 11 a.m.
- Broiler show, 1 p.m.
- Turkey show, immediately following broiler show
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Goat show, noon
- Lamb show, 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
- Steer show, noon
- Swine show, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
- Buckle and trophy presentation, 12:30 p.m.
- Live auction, 2 p.m.