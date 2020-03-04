Tomball family loses home to fire for second time in 4 years

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, a family of six lost their home to a fire while they were out of town.

It was a devastating blow to the Harkins family because this is the second time their home has burned in less than four years.

Michael Harkins said the first fire happened on June 5, 2016 during the Memorial Day flood. He said something fell on their roof after they evacuated and sparked an electrical fire.

The home was a complete loss.

Two years ago, Michael, his wife Kelly, and their kids - Ella, 7; Evey, 5; Zander, 3; and 18-month-old Eden - built and moved into what they hoped would be their forever home near Boudreaux and Telge.

"It was finally starting to feel like we were back to a normal, everyday existence," Michael said.

On Sunday, while the family was in Fort Worth, they received a call from a neighbor saying their home was on fire. Everything inside the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Everybody is healthy," Michael said. "Nobody got hurt. No neighbors got hurt. Nobody got affected. It's just stuff. We'll just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Like Dory says, 'Just keep swimming.'"

As of now, the family is staying with family while they try to figure out their next move.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them during the latest tragedy.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballfirehouse firefamily
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain and showers moving across our area
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
60 dolphins found stranded along Texas coast
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
Show More
Teen bringing awareness to autism with jewelry business
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Houston's superdelegate could be in center of convention battle
More TOP STORIES News