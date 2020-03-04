Tomball family loses home to fire for second time in 4 years

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, a family of six lost their home to a fire while they were out of town.
It was a devastating blow to the Harkins family because this is the second time their home has burned in less than four years.
Michael Harkins said the first fire happened on June 5, 2016 during the Memorial Day flood. He said something fell on their roof after they evacuated and sparked an electrical fire.
The home was a complete loss.
Two years ago, Michael, his wife Kelly, and their kids - Ella, 7; Evey, 5; Zander, 3; and 18-month-old Eden - built and moved into what they hoped would be their forever home near Boudreaux and Telge.
"It was finally starting to feel like we were back to a normal, everyday existence," Michael said.
On Sunday, while the family was in Fort Worth, they received a call from a neighbor saying their home was on fire. Everything inside the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"Everybody is healthy," Michael said. "Nobody got hurt. No neighbors got hurt. Nobody got affected. It's just stuff. We'll just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Like Dory says, 'Just keep swimming.'"
As of now, the family is staying with family while they try to figure out their next move.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help them during the latest tragedy.
