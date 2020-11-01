Education

Hundreds more students opt for face-to-face instruction in second grading period for Tomball, Magnolia ISDs

Tomball and Magnolia ISD kicked off the 2020-21 school year with virtual and face-to-face learning options for students as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the year, Magnolia ISD reported an estimated 19% of students were enrolled in virtual learning, with 2,567 students choosing to learn from home. In the second nine weeks, 1,928 students enrolled in virtual learning, a 639-student decrease since the start of the year.

In Tomball ISD, 7,030 students started the year virtually-an estimated 38% of the student body. For the second grading period, Tomball ISD reported that 4,917 students selected the virtual learning option.

The video in the post is from a previous story.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtomballmagnoliaback to schoolschoolcommunity impact newspaperonline learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas
Halloween forecast - no tricks, all treats
Experts: how to stay safe in possible 3rd COVID-19 peak
Houston safely celebrated Halloween as COVID-19 cases increase
How daylight saving time can affect your sleep and health
Houston families are preparing for a safe Halloween night
Here's what the roads will look like during this Halloween
Show More
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Fort Bend County to offer free public transportation on Election Day
Student dreaming of being engineer gets UH full scholarship
More TOP STORIES News