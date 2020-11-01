Hundreds more students opt for face-to-face instruction in second grading period for Tomball, Magnolia ISDs

Tomball and Magnolia ISD kicked off the 2020-21 school year with virtual and face-to-face learning options for students as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.At the start of the year, Magnolia ISD reported an estimated 19% of students were enrolled in virtual learning, with 2,567 students choosing to learn from home. In the second nine weeks, 1,928 students enrolled in virtual learning, a 639-student decrease since the start of the year.In Tomball ISD, 7,030 students started the year virtually-an estimated 38% of the student body. For the second grading period, Tomball ISD reported that 4,917 students selected the virtual learning option.