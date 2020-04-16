'Extremely dangerous' man wanted in connection with wife's death in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man on the run has died after she was attacked earlier this week in what authorities believe was a quarrel between the estranged couple.

It happened Wednesday night in the 800 block of San Jacinto St. around 10 p.m.

Officers were called to the location to respond to a physical disturbance when they found the woman, who later died, according to a statement from Rosenberg assistant police chief Jarret Nethery. Her identity was not released.

EMBED More News Videos

Rosenberg police are asking for your help in finding a murder suspect



Witnesses told police her estranged husband, identified as Tomas Maldonado, 50, took off from the scene in a red 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck with paper tags. Maldonado is believed to have made threats before the attack, Nethery said.

Maldonado should be considered extremely dangerous, according to the statement.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 cash for information leading to an arrest. You can call (281) 342-8477 or go to fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com to submit a tip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergfugitivewoman killedbeating deathcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News