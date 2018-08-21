Toddlers survive 2 days of 'pure hell' in ravine after mom dies in car crash

For two days, a 3-year-old child and his 1-year-old brother survived alone and hungry amidst the mangled wreckage of a car crash that killed their mother -- but miraculously spared her two kids.Local law enforcement officials expressed shock that the hearty young toddlers were able to survive alone for two days at the bottom of a ravine where their mother lay dead -- and pure joy at the stupefying discovery of the tiny survivors. One official described the toddlers' survival as a "miracle."But however tough the two kids proved to be through the crisis, officials said, at heart they are still just little boys.Detective Nathan Greeley of the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office was one of the first responders on the scene.He described a spontaneous, emotional moment when he first made contact with the 3-year-old.Greeley said the three-year-old was found to have suffered some cuts and scrapes, but appeared most desperate for the comfort of human contact."He just wanted to hug me and didn't want to let go," Greeley said.The two toddlers were located and rescued on Monday, in an incident Arizona authorities described as a "miracle"."They went through pure hell," Greeley said. "It is completely amazing that not only did they survive that long, but that the 3-year-old was able to walk out the way that he did."Greeley said the 3-year-old was found wandering on a highway in Camden on Monday, and when members of the sheriff's department went to search the area where he was located, they discovered the car wreck at the bottom of a deep ravine.The children's mother was ejected from her driver's seat upon impact but her youngest baby remained strapped in by a seat belt. There was no water or food recovered from the vicinity of the crash, officials said.Arizona State Police officials identified the mother in police records as Lisa N. Holliman, 25, a Camden resident -- and said she had lost control of the car while driving, which then struck a guardrail and overturned into a ditch.Greeley said his department estimated that the vehicle had been at the bottom of the ravine for two or three days, and the crash could not be seen from the road.He said the three-year-old saved his brother's life by walking out to the highway."Had not he done what he did, his brother probably wouldn't be here right now."Both children were taken to a local hospital and the one-year-old was treated for dehydration.