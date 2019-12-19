Toddler rescued during SWAT standoff in southeast Houston

Police were called to Bendell Street in southeast Houston Wednesday night.
Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations teams are en route to a barricaded male inside a residence in the 8000 block of Bendell in SE Houston. Prelim info is a child is also inside the residence. Male assaulted a family member. No other info at this time. PIO is also en route.#hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 18, 2019
According to police, the 39-year-old grandfather allegedly assaulted his common-law wife. Police say he threatened her with a knife and punctured the tires on her truck.
Negotiators are on scene and attempting to communicate with the male suspect, 39. The child inside the residence is his grandson. #hounews pic.twitter.com/k0Ius8Qixo— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019
SWAT officers could see the toddler in the window. They rescued him by carrying him out of the window. He wasn't injured.
UPDATE: SWAT officers just rescued the child from the residence and he is now reunited with his mother. The male suspect remains inside. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019
Officers went into the home and discovered the suspect passed out in a chair. He was then taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: Suspect was just taken into custody without incident. We will have a media briefing shortly and carry it live here via Periscope. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.