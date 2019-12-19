Toddler rescued during SWAT standoff in southeast Houston

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations teams are en route to a barricaded male inside a residence in the 8000 block of Bendell in SE Houston. Prelim info is a child is also inside the residence. Male assaulted a family member. No other info at this time. PIO is also en route.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 18, 2019

Negotiators are on scene and attempting to communicate with the male suspect, 39. The child inside the residence is his grandson. #hounews pic.twitter.com/k0Ius8Qixo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

UPDATE: SWAT officers just rescued the child from the residence and he is now reunited with his mother. The male suspect remains inside. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

UPDATE: Suspect was just taken into custody without incident. We will have a media briefing shortly and carry it live here via Periscope. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a toddler is now safe with his mother after he was barricaded inside a home with his grandfather.Police were called to Bendell Street in southeast Houston Wednesday night.According to police, the 39-year-old grandfather allegedly assaulted his common-law wife. Police say he threatened her with a knife and punctured the tires on her truck.SWAT officers could see the toddler in the window. They rescued him by carrying him out of the window. He wasn't injured.Officers went into the home and discovered the suspect passed out in a chair. He was then taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.