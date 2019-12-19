Toddler rescued during SWAT standoff in southeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a toddler is now safe with his mother after he was barricaded inside a home with his grandfather.

Police were called to Bendell Street in southeast Houston Wednesday night.



According to police, the 39-year-old grandfather allegedly assaulted his common-law wife. Police say he threatened her with a knife and punctured the tires on her truck.



SWAT officers could see the toddler in the window. They rescued him by carrying him out of the window. He wasn't injured.



Officers went into the home and discovered the suspect passed out in a chair. He was then taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



