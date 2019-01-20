Toddler mimics dad and puts hands up during shoplifting arrest

At the sight of the toddler, officers lowered their weapons and picked her up.

TALLAHASEE, Florida (KTRK) --
Police are reviewing body cam info after a toddler walked towards armed officers with her hands up.

A woman and her daughter recorded the video on Thursday, as police say they received a call about a suspected shoplifter having a gun.

When police located the suspect's pick-up truck, several people came out of the truck - including a toddler.

Police believe the toddler's parents were in the group.
