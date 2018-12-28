Toddler injured after crashing father's motorcycle.

An important reminder to parents to make sure you lock and secure your motorcycle.A 3-year-old girl was hurt after she took a ride on her dad's three-wheeled motorcycle and crashed.Surveillance video shows the toddler driving into traffic.The father ran after the bike and attempted to gain control of the vehicle, but he failed and the bike crashed into the wall.The father was thrown from the bike.The little girl was taken to the hospital and released.The father will not be charged.