3-year-old hurt after crashing father's motorcycle into wall, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler injured after crashing father's motorcycle.

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
An important reminder to parents to make sure you lock and secure your motorcycle.

A 3-year-old girl was hurt after she took a ride on her dad's three-wheeled motorcycle and crashed.

Surveillance video shows the toddler driving into traffic.

The father ran after the bike and attempted to gain control of the vehicle, but he failed and the bike crashed into the wall.

The father was thrown from the bike.

The little girl was taken to the hospital and released.

The father will not be charged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredmotorcycle accidentFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Realtor chases and tackles shoplifting suspect inside mall
Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
Man used lighter fluid to set Dollar General on fire: officials
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
MS-13 gang members accused of shooting 16-year-old to death
Deadly crash on North Fwy at Richey causing major delays
Texans playoff scenarios heading into Week 17
SPOOL COUNTY: Drivers in Friendswood dodge rolling hazard
Show More
Body found in ship channel believed to be missing man
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
One dead in crash on SW Freeway
Dad reacts to Astros Spring Training tickets for Christmas
Driver slams into hair salon during medical emergency
More News