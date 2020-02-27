Toddler in Crosby in critical condition after choking on food

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-month-old in Crosby is in critical condition after the child choked on food.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet late Wednesday night that District 3 deputies responded to the medical emergency, which turned out to be for the child.

The toddler was flown to the hospital via LifeFlight.

Deputies have asked for prayers for the child and his or her family.

