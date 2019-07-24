u.s. & world

Toddler hurt in ride on Atlanta airport conveyor belt, mom says

ATLANTA -- A woman says her 2-year-old son jumped onto a conveyor belt at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and then fell through a luggage chute into a baggage room.

Edith Vega tells WSB-TV that she set her son Lorenzo down so she could print her boarding pass on Monday. She says she looked up moments later to see him being ferried away on the conveyor belt behind a Spirit Airlines ticket counter. The airline says the closed counter wasn't staffed.

An Atlanta police report says a TSA worker alerted authorities after finding Lorenzo in the bag room with a broken right hand. Spirit Airlines says it's working with TSA and airport officials to ensure proper protocol was followed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaairport newstraveltoddleru.s. & worldspirit airlines
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News