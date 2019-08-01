Toddler found wandering in road alone in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- A boy was found on Ranchester Drive near Bellaire Boulevard early Thursday morning.Authorities say he was found wandering in the middle of the street around 4:30 a.m. He was found by good Samaritans who called police.A man says he saw the boy running from the sidewalk to the street. Felipe parked his car and rushed out to help."I asked him 'Where's your mom? Where's your father?' He just asked for his mom," said Felipe.We're trying to confirm how he ended up in the street and where the child's parents are.He is currently with police. The officers are letting him play with the sirens in their patrol vehicles.Police say it doesn't appear the boy can talk, but he does keep saying the word "mom."This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.