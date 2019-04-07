Toddler found wandering alone along road in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies say a toddler was found walking alone along Parramatta Lane near I-45 on Sunday morning.
A good Samaritan found the boy and called 911. Deputies are looking for the boy's parents.
Child Protective Services has been notified.
A description or picture of the child has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
