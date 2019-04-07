Toddler found wandering alone along road in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies say a toddler was found walking alone along Parramatta Lane near I-45 on Sunday morning.

A good Samaritan found the boy and called 911. Deputies are looking for the boy's parents.

Child Protective Services has been notified.

A description or picture of the child has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild protective servicesmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News