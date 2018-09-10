Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A father and son were found fatally shot in a home near 140th and Indiana in south suburban Riverdale.

By
RIVERDALE, Illinois --
A father and son were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in an apartment where a toddler was found unharmed inside.

The victims were identified as father Vincent Martin, 61, and son Marquil Carter, 25, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The mother of the toddler, a 2-year-old boy, found the two men shot in the apartment, which is located in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

The family had recently moved into the apartment.



No one was in custody on Sunday, but police do not believe the incident was random. The shooter was apparently able to enter the apartment without a struggle.

Relatives said they did not know of any enemies the men would have had.

"They were just wonderful people," said relative Janet Aikens. "I loved them. Everyone loved them. All these people out here today loved them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Increased chance for tropical depression or storm in Gulf
Boy nearly mowed down by car while boarding school bus
Man carrying assault rifle caught on video targeting neighbor
Synagogue damaged by Harvey left in dark after lightning strike
Miss America winner crowned in first without swimsuits
Show More
Chelsi Smith, Houston-area native who won Miss Universe, dies
Mom honors son shot and killed in wake of Hurricane Harvey
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Houston Texans fall to Patriots 27-20 to open season
More News