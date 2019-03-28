Toddler falls from 4th-story window

MORE: One neighbor tells me he heard a loud thump outside, found mom outside screaming for help next to the child. He called 911, ambulance and police arrived shortly after. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/IIu56Ap2SL — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 27, 2019

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- Raleigh police are investigating after they say a toddler fell from a fourth-story window.It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Lake Dam Condominiums in the 1300 block of Crab Orchard Drive in Raleigh.One neighbor told ABC11 he heard a loud thump outside and found a mom screaming for help next to the child. The neighbor said he called 911 and ambulance and police arrived shortly after."I heard like a splatter and screaming. I just came out to see what the commotion was about. I just found a toddler like right there on the (ground)," said a neighbor who asked to be identified as Ryan. "He was unconscious, blood was just coming out his mouth and he was breathing in a weird way."Ryan said the child's mother was inconsolable. "She just kept screaming, like 'Call 911, call for an ambulance, call for anything.' So I just picked up my phone and called."Neighbors also said the child was a 2-year-old boy."Hopefully he's okay. Hopefully the baby's okay," said Desiree Smith, who lives in the building next door. "That's all I'm worried about, is the baby okay. Please God, let him be okay. Let him be okay, please."According to authorities, the toddler was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.